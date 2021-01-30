Sewing donation drive in Auburn brings in a mountain of material

AUBURN — Before the donation drive for nonprofit group Sew What! began the room was empty.

Within an hour and a half, various parts of the room for the collection Saturday at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn were covered in organized piles of fabrics and sewing materials.

The stream of different people with boxes and bags of items was continually greeted by volunteers as the collection grew at the drive, which was set to run from 9 a.m. noon. Sue Waby, a co-organizer for the group, said they are gathering up inventory, since they hope to open up a storefront where people can gather.

The organization, which is working on becoming an official nonprofit, also wants to hold lessons on sewing, knitting and more once COVID-19 restrictions are lessened. Those kinds of of events could be socializing opportunities for people to learn from each other while working on art projects. Waby said the group wants more people to learn about the craft.

"Maybe it's coming to a class, maybe it's a workshop, whether it's a quilting guild or a knitting guild, (people would) come together, have a cup of coffee, visit, work on your projects, share what you know," she said.