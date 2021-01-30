Sewing donation drive in Auburn brings in a mountain of material

AUBURN — Before the donation drive for nonprofit group Sew What! began the room was empty.
Within an hour and a half, various parts of the room for the collection Saturday at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn were covered in organized piles of fabrics and sewing materials.
The stream of different people with boxes and bags of items was continually greeted by volunteers as the collection grew at the drive, which was set to run from 9 a.m. noon. Sue Waby, a co-organizer for the group, said they are gathering up inventory, since they hope to open up a storefront where people can gather.
The organization, which is working on becoming an official nonprofit, also wants to hold lessons on sewing, knitting and more once COVID-19 restrictions are lessened. Those kinds of of events could be socializing opportunities for people to learn from each other while working on art projects. Waby said the group wants more people to learn about the craft.
"Maybe it's coming to a class, maybe it's a workshop, whether it's a quilting guild or a knitting guild, (people would) come together, have a cup of coffee, visit, work on your projects, share what you know," she said.
Gazing around the room as people continued to bring in more items and volunteers organized the materials into different sections, she said she was thrilled by the sheer amount of donations.
"It's really gratifying and appreciated, and it warms my heart, as I'm sure it warms everybody's heart here," Waby continued. "Knowing that there are people who want to give and people who are able to receive."
One of the people who donated was Pat Elkovitch, who was so thrilled by the turnout that her smile was evident even through her face mask.
"It's a wonderful resource for the community. I have the things, I'm not using (them,) it's better to share the love," she said.
At one point, two volunteers, Kathy Wilde and Cheryl Schulte, were organizing fabric at a table in the middle of the room. The two had just met that morning but were getting along as if they had known each other for years. Schulte said seeing all of the donations was "heartwarming." Wilde was similarly enthusiastic.
"I think it's amazing that folks donated things that they're not going to use that somebody else is going to get to learn a new craft," Wilde said.
