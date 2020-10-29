 Skip to main content
Seymour Library elects three trustees
AUBURN

Three trustees were elected to the board of the Seymour Public Library District Wednesday.

Lynda DeOrio will represent the city of Auburn, Meg Vanek will represent the town of Owasco and Joseph Runkle will represent the portion of the town of Sennett in the district.

The board is comprised of two members each from Auburn, Owasco, Sennett and Fleming, and one member who represents the Seymour Library Foundation. 

The library district did not hold a budget referendum this year, as it did not ask for a change in the tax levy approved in 2019.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/governance.

