Seymour Library in Auburn to be closed April 21 through April 24
Seymour Library in Auburn to be closed April 21 through April 24

Seymour Library will be closed Wednesday, April 21 through Saturday, April 24 due to construction, the facility at 176-178 Genesee St. announced in a press release on Monday.

Last month the library's first phase of renovations started in the Children’s Room. These renovations are part of the library’s building improvement plan. 

Updates will be posted to the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary) and website (seymourlibrary.org). The library's book drop will remain open for returns and its digital collection is available 24/7 offering access to eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies and more. 

