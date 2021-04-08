 Skip to main content
Seymour Library to be closed through weekend
AUBURN

Seymour Library to be closed through weekend

Seymour Library in Auburn

 Provided

Seymour Library in Auburn has announced that it will be closed Friday, April 9, through Tuesday, April 13, due to construction.

The library, located at 176-178 Genesee St., began renovating its Children's Room in March as phase one of its building improvement plan.

Updates will be posted to the library's website, seymourlibrary.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary. Its book drop will remain open for returns and its digital collection is available 24/7 with access to e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

The library also has more information on its improvement plan at seymourlibrary.org/building-improvement-plan.

