'She deserves it': Benefit supports Skaneateles teacher injured in car accident

ELBRIDGE — A GoFundMe page for Sue Welch, an Owasco woman hurt in a car accident earlier this month, had an initial goal of $10,000, but it was exceeded so quickly that the goal was changed to $50,000.
A benefit for Welch, a Spanish teacher in the Skaneateles Central School District, was held at O'Hara's Clubhouse at Milestone Golf Course in Elbridge Saturday.
Welch was seriously injured when a truck hit the back of her car May 13 in Sennett.
The event featured a raffle with gift baskets and multiple bands playing music. Money raised at the benefit will go toward Welch's GoFundMe for her medical expenses and other living expenses. As of Saturday afternoon, over $34,000 had been raised. The Facebook page for the benefit said food and beverage would be offered by the clubhouse and that all proceeds would go directly to the fundraiser.
Jon Rogalia, a former student of Welch's, organized all the music for the event. His band, Jon Rogalia & The Swamp Boys, could be heard playing at the establishment. Kristen Wiers, who put together the GoFundMe and was an organizer for the benefit, noted that some people who came the clubhouse but didn't know Welch bought tickets to the raffle anyway.
Welch's son Marc, who was at the event, looked at the raffle gift baskets with a smile. He said his mom was doing "relatively" better and is recovering. He was happy about all of the support.
"It's awesome to see how many people care about her," Marc said.
Wiers was similarly thrilled by the community's assistance. Welch was Wiers' Spanish teacher for years and after Wiers graduated, she said, the two "kept running into each other here and there at places" and became friends. Wiers set up the GoFundMe not long after she heard about Welch's accident, and jumped at the chance to help.
"She deserves it," Wiers continued. "She's just a wonderful woman, a great and amazing teacher."
JoAnne Matson, a Spanish Teacher at the Weeedsport Central School District who worked with Welch when she taught in Weedsport at one point, was able to get various businesses to donate items for the gift baskets within around two days. People were more than willing to help out since "everybody knows Sue," Matson said, whether they are former students, parents of a student or former colleagues.
"People said, 'We can't repay her enough for what she did for us, for the community,'" Matson said.
