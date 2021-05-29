'She deserves it': Benefit supports Skaneateles teacher injured in car accident

Welch's son Marc, who was at the event, looked at the raffle gift baskets with a smile. He said his mom was doing "relatively" better and is recovering. He was happy about all of the support.

"It's awesome to see how many people care about her," Marc said.

Wiers was similarly thrilled by the community's assistance. Welch was Wiers' Spanish teacher for years and after Wiers graduated, she said, the two "kept running into each other here and there at places" and became friends. Wiers set up the GoFundMe not long after she heard about Welch's accident, and jumped at the chance to help.

"She deserves it," Wiers continued. "She's just a wonderful woman, a great and amazing teacher."

JoAnne Matson, a Spanish Teacher at the Weeedsport Central School District who worked with Welch when she taught in Weedsport at one point, was able to get various businesses to donate items for the gift baskets within around two days. People were more than willing to help out since "everybody knows Sue," Matson said, whether they are former students, parents of a student or former colleagues.

"People said, 'We can't repay her enough for what she did for us, for the community,'" Matson said.

