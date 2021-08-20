Sheriff announces no wake zones on Cayuga County waterways; Owasco River flow remains elevated

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is advising boaters that no wake zones should be observed within 500 feet of the shore.

The no wake zone order is due to high water levels on Owasco Lake and waterways within Cayuga County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Owasco Lake was at 714.92 feet above sea level as of 3:30 p.m. Friday — just shy of its minor flood stage at 715 feet. The lake's elevation has not been that high since June 25, 1972, according to the National Weather Service, when it crested at 716.88 feet. The record is 716.91 feet set in March 1936.

The NWS forecast for the lake was for levels to gradually start declining on Friday night, with it dropping below 714 feet by Monday morning.

The Owasco River and various tributaries are at high levels, too. The river's level of 6.94 feet in Auburn at 4 p.m. Friday was about a foot below the minor flood stage of 8 feet.

The city of Auburn on Friday announced that it will be maintaining high outflow levels from the lake into the river through Monday, Aug. 23. The high flow levels, currently greater than 2,000 cubic feet per second, create dangerous conditions around the river. The public should take caution and avoid unnecessary contact with the Owasco River at all times.