The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday that the man who crashed into one of its vehicles Friday while fleeing the scene of a domestic dispute in Ledyard is a 28-year-old from Auburn.
Shawn S. Holmes is charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, a class C felony, after he drove his modified Suzuki Samari head-on into a marked 2019 Ford SUV operated by sheriff's office Sgt. Matthew Sloan, who had parked on the side of Levanna Road Ledyard. Sloan was assisting state police in the response to the earlier domestic violence report, the sheriff's office said.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Holmes approached Sloan's vehicle and then swerved to strike it. The police vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and caught fire. The air bag deployed, as well.
Sloan exited the vehicle and also was able to get his K9 Aron out, and he extinguished the fire, according to the press release. Neither Sloan nor the dog was injured.
After a brief struggle, Holmes was taken into custody. The sheriff's office said his injuries were not significant.
Holmes was arraigned in Town of Throop Court and remanded to Cayuga County Jail on bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. The sheriff's office said the investigation continues and more charges are expected.