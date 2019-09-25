An Auburn man is accused of conspiring to introduce drugs into the Cayuga County Jail, according to a news release from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin J. Bouley, 28, of 131 Swift St., was arrested Tuesday at the jail as the result of an investigation by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and the sheriff's office.
Bouley intended to introduce "illegal narcotics and other drugs" into the jail through a "number of different means" for an inmate named Justin McDeid to receive, according to the release.
The contraband was intercepted coming into the jail through the mail and on Bouley's person, the release said.
While incarcerated without bail, McDeid attempted on Aug. 12 to take keys from a custody officer outside the Auburn Community Hospital. McDeid pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to third-degree robbery, a class D felony, in connection with the incident.
McDeid, 29, was originally in jail for allegedly running several stop signs, failing to pull over for a traffic stop and eventually attempting to run from Auburn police officer on foot.
The sheriff's office charged Bouley on Sept. 24 with two felony counts of promoting prison contraband and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy, according to the release. He was arraigned in the town of Sennett Court and was remanded to jail custody in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond bail.