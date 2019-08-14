An Auburn man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and kidnapping her from her Weedsport home.
Cayuga County sheriff's deputies responded to the woman's residence at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. The woman wasn't at her home.
The sheriff's office said its investigation found Darnell Wilson arrived at the woman's home early Tuesday and forcibly removed her from the residence while threatening to injure her with a knife.
The woman was found at Wilson's residence later Tuesday morning. She wasn't injured and returned to her home.
Wilson, 27, of 25 N. Division St., Auburn, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, both felonies. He was also charged with two misdemeanors: second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Wilson was arraigned in Weedsport village court and remanded to Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
The sheriff's office said Wilson posted bond Wednesday and was released from jail.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Guarnieri at (315) 253-3545. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the department's website at cayugasheriff.com.