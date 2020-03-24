Sheriff: Cayuga County couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

A Brutus man shot and killed an Auburn woman before committing suicide, according to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the sheriff's office were dispatched at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday to a home at 15 Middle Lane in the town of Brutus. There was a report that two people had been found dead inside the residence.

A preliminary investigation found that James R. Burnett, 42, shot and killed Kalene E. Sanderson, 26, of 40 Park Ave., Auburn. The sheriff's office said it appears Burnett, who lived in the Brutus residence, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Burnett and Sanderson were in a relationship, according to the sheriff's office. The apparent murder-suicide is being considered a domestic-related incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Other agencies are involved, including the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, Cayuga County E-911 and the Cayuga County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Blanchard at (315) 253-3902. Anonymous tips can be left at cayugasheriff.com.

