The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man from the Moravia area.
Rudolph Valenti, 81, has been missing since 2:30 p.m. Monday. The sheriff's office believes he was in the Union Springs area around 6:15 p.m.
Valenti, who has dementia and may be lost or confused, is driving a black 2008 Dodge Ram truck with purple pinstripes on the hood and doors. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a red flannel shirt, work boots and a tan baseball hat with camouflage on the brim.
Anyone with information about Valenti's whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at (315) 253-1222.