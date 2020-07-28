Sheriff: Have you seen suspicious person in Cayuga County?

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspicious person who has been seen in and near the village of Port Byron over the past two weeks.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the person has been observed in various locations in and around the village. The individual is suspected of entering vacant buildings and appears to be avoiding direct interaction with people.

They have been seen in yards and entering and exiting wooded areas around the village.

Anyone with information about the identify of this individual or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office at (315) 253-1222. Tips can be left at cayugasheriff.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

