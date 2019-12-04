A Lyons man has been arrested after allegedly failing to stop for Cayuga County sheriff's deputies and crashing his vehicle in the town of Mentz.
The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Deputies attempted to pull over a Nissan sedan traveling north on Route 38 in Mentz. The driver didn't comply, increased speed and shut off their headlights in an attempt to evade police.
At one point during the chase, the vehicle went into a ditch on North Main Street in Port Byron, reentered the roadway and headed west on Route 31. According to the sheriff's office, deputies ended their pursuit due to the dangerous actions by the driver.
Shortly after the chase ended, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on Route 31, left the road and overturned.
The driver, Ryan M. Bond, 28, of Lyons, was taken into custody. A female passenger, whose name wasn't released by the sheriff's office, was extricated from the vehicle. Bond and the passenger had minor injuries from the crash and were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.
Bond has been charged with five misdemeanors — second-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
Bond was issued 15 traffic tickets due to several infractions, including having an unregistered motor vehicle, improper license plates, operation without insurance, no headlights, failure to dim lights, failure to signal, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely, speed exceeding 55 mph, speed in zone, speed unsafe for conditions, failure to notify address change and driving left over a railroad crossing.
He was arraigned in Throop Town Court and remanded to Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.
Bond's next court appearance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in Mentz Town Court.