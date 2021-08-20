Sheriff: No wake zones on Cayuga County waterways

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is advising boaters that no wake zones should be observed within 500 feet of the shore.

The no wake zone order is due to high water levels on Owasco Lake and waterways within Cayuga County. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Owasco Lake is at 714.9 feet — just shy of its flood stage at 715 feet.

The Owasco River and various tributaries are at high levels, too.

Schenck also urged boaters to be aware of floating debris in the water and docks near the shoreline that may be below the surface. There are several docks on Owasco Lake and the Owasco River that are completely or partially submerged.

"It is my hope that we all can continue to enjoy what is left of our summer boating season in Cayuga County; however, in the coming days and possibly weeks, those on our lakes and waterways must remain aware of the potential for shore damage due to high water and waves, as well as hazards consisting of floating debris that may not be visible from the surface," Schenck said.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office also put out a travel advisory for all waterways in that county, noting high levels of water and excess debris. The office instituted a 5 mph "no wake" rule for waters in the canal system that runs through the county.

