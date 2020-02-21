Sheriff: Port Byron man tried to get drugs through parcel service

A Port Byron man was arrested this week following an investigation into drug-related charges, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

An extended investigation, which "was instated and forwarded due to a tip from the public," resulted in charges filed against James Hall, 53, of 36 Mill St., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Hall is accused of trying to receive a large amount of methamphetamine through a parcel service and also of being possession of smaller amounts of methamphetamine during the course of the investigation.

Hall was charged Thursday with second-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class AII felony, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed at the sheriff's office and held pending arraignment at the Cayuga County Jail in the centralized arraignment part court, and was later released at arraignment on his own recognizance, the release said.

The New York State Police, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration also helped with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Detective Josh Blanchard at (315) 253-3902. Anonymous tips can be left on the office's website, cayugasheriff.com.

