One week after the deadline for civil service exam applications, two local law enforcement agencies reported that more people applied to take their exams this year than in the past.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office saw numbers approximately double since the last time the exam was given, said Sheriff Brian Schenck. And Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said his department saw a bump in its number of applicants, although not as much as he hoped for amid a staffing shortage.
Both agencies have been actively recruiting with informational sessions, community events, minority community outreach and social media campaigns in the weeks leading up to the application deadline on Aug. 14. The departments will give an identical civil service exam on Sept. 14, Schenck said.
The sheriff's office received 217 applications for its road patrol exam, more than doubling the number of applicants from less than 100 last year. "I think that's pretty good in light of where things are," Schenck said. He attributed the increase to the department's intensified recruiting efforts.
Schenck said the 217 applicants included candidates who cross-filed to be considered for APD as well.
Butler said APD received 186 applications to take its police officer exam. Though APD saw more applications than the average of 150 — which Butler was anticipating a week ago — they still missed the goal of 200 or more, he said. Many of the APD's applicants also cross-filed to be considered for other agencies.
APD has been understaffed for months, with 11 expected vacancies through October when factoring in planned retirements, Butler said last week. The department has been heavily recruiting new and lateral candidates, with one recruit in the police academy and another who will return to the academy after recovering from an injury.
Going forward, Butler said he wants to start tracking statistics about the candidates at each level of the recruitment process. He said he plans to focus on the number of candidates at each step, as well as their race, gender and where they currently live.
"I just want to drill down to see where we're losing the most," Butler said. Only 130 of the 160 civil service exam applicants passed APD's exam last year, he said. Candidates also have to pass a number of other requirements, including a physical fitness test and background check.
Butler said some of this year's applicants are from other states, including Ohio, California and Vermont. He praised the decision of Auburn's Civil Service Commission from a few months ago to remove a requirement that civil service applicants be from one of five contiguous or surrounding counties.
Applications for the civil service exam had to be postmarked by Aug. 14, and applicants must be high school graduates between 18 and 35 years old.