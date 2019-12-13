The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is warning people to not be fooled by telephone scammers pretending to be Social Security Administration employees.
The sheriff's office said in a post on the office's Facebook page Friday that community members continue to be contacted by such scammers.
"According to the Social Security Administration, Social Security employees will occasionally contact you by telephone or mail for business purposes if you have ongoing business with the agency," the sheriff's office said, noting that real Social Security employees will not ask for debit or card numbers by phone, call a person to demand immediate payment or require specific debt repayment such as cash, a prepaid debit card or a retail gift card.
The sheriff's office also warned of callers demanding a Social Security debt be paid "without the ability to appeal the amount you owe" or promise "a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money."
The office also asked people to be wary of those who make similar demands or promises while claiming to be with other governmental entities such as the IRS.
"Never trust the telephone number displayed on caller identification. It may not be the actual number the caller is calling from. If in doubt, contact us for help," the sheriff's office said.
The office can be reached at (315) 253-3991 or sheriff@cayugacounty.us.