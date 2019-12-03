The driver of a vehicle that hit a Union Springs Central School District bus Tuesday morning has been arrested, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.
Lt. Michael Wellauer said that around 7 a.m., the bus made a stop on Routes 5 and 20 in Aurelius to pick up children, and the driver of another vehicle, going in the same direction, failed to stop in time and hit the back of the bus. Authorities have not yet identified the driver but said the name and further details will be released later Tuesday.
The driver was charged with misdemeanors related to driving under the influence of alcohol, Wellauer said. He said no one was injured, adding that he believed there were nine children on the bus at the time of the incident. Wellauer said the driver's vehicle was heavily damaged. The investigation is ongoing.
You have free articles remaining.
The Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that it responded to the incident, adding that the Union Springs Transportation Department responded as well.
This story will be updated later today.