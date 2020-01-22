Sheriff's office investigates fatal snowmobile accident in Fair Haven

A Red Creek man died in a snowmobiling accident on Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven on Wednesday night, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Rodney Turner, 54, of Victory Road, was riding on a frozen section of the bay around 6:30 p.m. when the ice gave way. Rescue crews were called to the scene after people on shore became concerned that Turner had not arrived, went onto the ice to search for him and found him in the water, the sheriff's office said.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Turner was pulled from the water and taken to Oswego Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information contact Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius at (315) 253-6562. Anonymous tips also can be left on the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Website at www.cayugasheriff.com.

Agencies that assisted the sheriff's office with the response included the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office Air 1 helicopter team, the Cayuga County 911 Center, New York State Police, Fair Haven Fire and Ambulance, Red Creek Fire Department and the Town of Oswego Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0