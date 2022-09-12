Sheriff’s office to aid pistol license owners at Syracuse Gun Show

Members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Pistol License Unit will assist Onondaga County-issued pistol license holders at the upcoming Syracuse Gun Show.

According to a press release Monday, the sheriff’s office will process amendments to acquire/dispose handguns. Onondaga County pistol license holders who still maintain a paper license or have a blue overlay plastic card will not be able to process amendments at the event, that will require an appointment after the show.

All other services need to be addressed as always via the Pistol License Unit – visit the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office website at sheriff.ongov.net/pistol-license-unit/

The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The show is hosted by New York State Arms Collectors Association of New York and is the biggest show in the state.

General show admission is $8, children 12 and under are free with an adult and senior admission is $6.