Sheriff's office continues investigation of northern Cayuga County crash

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to the Saturday afternoon crash in Sterling that injured two people, including one seriously.

The crash took place around 5 p.m. when a sport utility vehicle traveling south on Route 38 pulled in front of a tractor trailer that was heading west on Route 104, the sheriff's office said. The SUV did stop at the stop sign before pulling into the intersection, the investigation shows.

The sheriff's office said two people were in the SUV and both had to be taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. One of the injured people was flown by medical helicopter with a serious head injury while the other was taken by ambulance with less severe injuries.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators at (315) 253-1610.

The accident shut down traffic through the heavily traveled area, with Route 104 being a main east/west route across the northern part of Cayuga County, and Route 38 a main connection between the Sterling and Fair Haven areas and points south such as Port Byron and Auburn.

Routes 38 and 104 were opened back up to traffic just before 7 p.m. Saturday.