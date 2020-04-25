× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At press briefings and in daily situational updates distributed to local agencies and the press, the Cayuga County Health Department shares general information about confirmed COVID-19 cases.

While the department's response to the coronavirus pandemic has generated mostly positive reviews, it has been criticized by some county residents for not releasing town-level data about the cases.

Within the last two weeks, these critics weren't limited to residents calling the department or commenting on its social media pages. A group of Cayuga County town supervisors weighed in regarding the release of town-level COVID-19 data.

Cato Supervisor Charles Ray, who is president of the Cayuga County Association of Town Supervisors, wrote a letter to county officials requesting the data. In a April 10 letter addressed to Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman, Ray wrote that towns are "severely hampered" to meet their public safety obligations because of the health department's refusal to release the town-by-town case numbers.

Before Ray's correspondence with county leaders, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy repeatedly explained why her department wasn't releasing that information. The month-long data debate highlights a struggle for all levels of government during the pandemic: Balancing a patient's right to privacy with the public's right to know.

'Outside of the city'

Since the county health department began providing updates on confirmed COVID-19 cases, it has used some variation of "outside of the city" to describe residents who tested positive but don't live in Auburn.

In an April 7 situational update, the department offered an explanation for that classification — that it was adhering to guidance from the state Department of Health by not sharing "de-identifying information such as town of residence for those who test positive for COVID-19." The department also noted that it was because of the county's low number of cases at the time and the population size of some of the towns.

Gary Holmes, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said in a statement that health departments "may exercise discretion to provide information as part of a public health response, or in instances of a safety concern, provided that notification does not contain personally identifiable or protected health information."

"Local health departments are working around the clock on this unprecedented public health response, while also striving to both be responsive to questions and concerns in their community and respectful of an individual's privacy," Holmes added.

As of Saturday, there are 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County. Forty of the 47 cases — 85% of the total — are outside of the city.

The towns

With the number of cases increasing in early April, Ray and other town supervisors wanted to know whether there were cases in their municipalities.

On April 10, the day Ray sent the first of two letters on behalf of the Cayuga County Association of Town Supervisors, there were 31 cases — all but five of which were outside of Auburn. Ray told The Citizen that there was no communication from county officials to town governments about whether there were positive cases in their communities.

The day after Ray's first letter was sent, the health department released a map and chart listing the number of confirmed cases in each town. According to the documents, there were 10 towns — Brutus, Fleming, Genoa, Ira, Owasco, Scipio, Sennett, Sterling, Venice and Victory — with at least one case. Scipio, with 14 cases, had the most.

According to the map, there were 12 other towns in the county that had at least one person in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case. Summerhill was the lone town without a positive case or quarantined resident.

In a three-paragraph statement accompanying the release of the map, the health department asked residents to use the data "for the purpose intended, an awareness that the virus is present throughout our county."

At the time, the department didn't say it would provide town-level data in its daily reports. Three days later, on April 14, a correction was made to how one case was identified on the map. It was then the department revealed that the map wouldn't be updated daily to "provide anonymity to our Cayuga County residents."

Following that disclosure, Ray sent another letter to county leaders. He expressed concern that town-level data wasn't being released "on a continuing and regular basis" and wrote that towns have "the right to know how many active COVID-19 cases are in their respective community."

"We're not asking who it is. We're not asking what street or what house they live in. All we want to know is the number in our town," Ray said in an interview with The Citizen. "If there were 20 or 30 cases in the town of Cato, that would give me an idea of what actions to take. How can I if I don't know?"

Health director responds

After Ray's second letter to county leaders, Cuddy responded. She assured Ray and other town supervisors that the health department would contact them if there are concerns about exposure or the need for mitigation. She asked the supervisors to help remind residents that the virus is everywhere and to continue following health guidelines, especially frequent handwashing, wearing a mask in public and social distancing.

In a lengthy email to The Citizen, Cuddy addressed the health department's plan for releasing data about the coronavirus in Cayuga County. She wrote that the department has been "openly sharing information about COVID-19 with our community prior to the first positive case in our county." When the first county resident was tested for COVID-19 in March, that information was released to the public. When that individual's test came back negative, the department issued a press release announcing the result.

"It is important for people to realize the virus is present everywhere and has the potential to cause widespread illness," Cuddy wrote. "This has been a consistent message from the Cayuga County Health Department and other credible resources."

However, Cuddy noted that the department must abide by health confidentiality rules, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. HIPAA is a federal law that contains provisions related to privacy and what data is considered personally identifiable information that can't be released to the public.

The need to maintain a person's privacy is an important part of the department's contact tracing investigations. Contact tracing is performed when someone tests positive for COVID-19. The department communicates with the patient and determines if they had direct contact with other people. Cuddy praised the COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County for their cooperating during this process.

"Ill people who feel their anonymity or that of their friends may be violated will be less likely to provide us with essential information," she said.

There may be situations, though, when the public's right to know would trump an individual's privacy. Cuddy shared that if there is high risk to a group of people who couldn't be notified on an individual basis, informing those people would take precedent over privacy concerns. As an example, she mentioned a hypothetical situation involving a retail store where many people could be exposed to the virus. Since it would be impossible to know who was at the store at a certain time, public outreach would be necessary.

Cuddy added that "every effort would still be made to maintain confidentiality to the greatest extent possible."

She reiterated the need for the health department to be conscientious about the sharing of information regarding where COVID-19 cases live in the county. In its daily updates, the county provides age and gender information about confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The department doesn't want to encourage a false sense of security or complacency, she continued, that may occur if people assume COVID-19 isn't in their community. It's likely that there are people who had COVID-19 but weren't tested because they either were asymptomatic or experienced mild symptoms.

One of Cuddy's other concerns about the release of location information, such as town-level data, is that it could lead to rumors and speculation. She acknowledged that people are seeking these numbers, but explained that the department aims to educate the public and provide context about any information that's released.

Regarding the map released by the health department on April 11, Cuddy said that it will be updated "as time elapses and there are numerous patients diagnosed, which is necessary to provide a level of anonymity given the detail we routinely share."

Elsewhere

The Citizen reviewed the practices of 57 counties in New York excluding New York City. Thirty of the 57 counties release data either by towns or zip codes. A vast majority of the counties that release town-level data provide daily updates.

In central New York, Onondaga and Seneca counties release the number of confirmed cases in each town. Oswego County regularly updates a map that doesn't reveal the number of cases in each town, but it does show whether a town has a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Several counties, many of which are larger than Cayuga, have detailed online dashboards with charts and maps. Like Cayuga, nearly all have dedicated pages for COVID-19 resources.

Of the 27 counties that don't release town-level COVID-19 data, some don't provide daily updates about the presence of the virus in their communities. There is no mandate from the state Department of Health on whether counties should be regularly informing the public.

Since late March, Cayuga County has been sending daily situational updates. The releases are usually one page long and include whether there are new confirmed COVID-19 cases, how many people are in mandatory quarantine or isolation, any hospitalizations or deaths, testing statistics and how many people have been discharged from isolation or quarantine.

But it's what's not in the reports that bothers Ray and other town supervisors.

"We're all frustrated and we don't feel as though it's appropriate that (Cuddy) is keeping that information from us where other counties are not," he said.

Whether the data is released or not, Cuddy said her department's message is the same: COVID-19 is everywhere.

"Our efforts need to stay focused on mitigation and prevention of disease transmission," she said. "Right now, the methods available to do this are social distancing, hand washing and use of face coverings when we are in public venues. This is how we all take part in helping to protect ourselves and our neighbors."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

