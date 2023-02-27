Local viewers will get updates on Owasco Lake and local businesses on two new public affairs programs this week.

Dr. Adam Effler, of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, will give an update on the Owasco Watershed that includes Owasco Lake on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."

The show will first air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and at 8 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday at 5 p.m. from Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

New Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Fuller and Education and Resource Coordinator Jessica Wrench will discuss the chamber’s work and upcoming events on "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino."

The show airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum 12 and at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

On Thursday, the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" will be Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, who now represents much of northern Cayuga County. He will discuss his new Assembly district and give a legislative update. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. from ARMA.

That show will be followed by "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" featuring CCC Professor Steve Keeler to give an update on the Telecom Department. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. from ARMA.

The shows are rebroadcast at 10 a.m. Saturday morning on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM, and posted to auburnpub.com for viewing on demand.

Future guests this semester include state Sen. Rachel May, Assemblyman John Lemondes, Cayuga County Legislature Chair David Gould, Cayuga County District Attorney Britany Grome Antonacci, Cayuga Economic Developent Agency Executive Director Michael Miller, the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church, film director Loch Phillips, Tyburn Academy Principal Connor O’Donnell and CCC President Brian Durant.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by CCC Telecom/Media Department students.