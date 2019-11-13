The Showtime television network is asking a judge to throw out a defamation lawsuit filed in August by the Cayuga Nation and its federal representative.
The nation and Clint Halftown sued the network and three creators of the series "Billions" over an episode originally aired in May with a fictional character named Jane Halftown who is identified as a council member of the "Cayuga Iroquois." The lawsuit argues that show falsely depicted the Cayuga Nation and Clint Halftown as engaging in fraud, bribery and other immoral behaviors.
The nation owns properties and operates businesses in Cayuga and Seneca counties. The Cayuga Nation complaint seeks compensation for "the damage to their reputations and the public disgrace."
In an Oct. 15 reply to the complaint in state Supreme Court in New York City, lawyers for Showtime said the lawsuit has no merit, and asked that it be dismissed.
"Clint Halftown’s defamation claims fail because the depiction of Jane is not defamatory and his effort to strain and twist the portrayal does not comport with basic principles of New York defamation law," the network's memorandum of law in support of its dismission motion states. "Even more problematic, Jane is not him. This is a fictional series, with fictional events, and fictional characters."
Showtime also argues that the Cayuga Nation as an organization cannot bring a defamation lawsuit: "It has no more standing to assert a libel claim than does the State of New York or the City of Albany."