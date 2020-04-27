Siena poll: Cuomo favorability, job performance ratings at record highs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ALBANY — As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continues to lead the state through the coronavirus pandemic, his job performance rating is at an all-time high of 71 percent, according to a Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday.

The rating is a stark contrast from two months ago, when just 36 percent of New Yorkers approved of his performance. The governor also has a 77 percent favorability rating — a figure he only once a month after he was first inaugurated as governor in 2011.

The uptick in his popularity is largely linked to his response to the state and national crisis. The public overwhelmingly backs Cuomo's decision to extend New York's stay-at-home order until mid-May, as well as his mandate to wear face masks in public. Both executive orders had support from about nine in 10 New Yorkers.

"Mired in middling poll numbers for the last two years, Cuomo is feeling the love from New Yorkers of all stripes in year three of his third term, and his first global pandemic," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a release. "He is viewed favorably by 90 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans, his first time favorable with Republicans in more than six years."