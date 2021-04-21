'Significant number' of recent Cayuga County COVID-19 cases are school-aged children

The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County has been driven, at least in part, by school-aged children.

That information was included in the Cayuga County Health Department's latest situational update on Wednesday. There were 30 new cases reported over a two-period, and 111 in seven days. The county's 7-day average positivity rate, which was 2.1% on Tuesday, remains the highest in central New York.

Cayuga County's active case total is steady, with 135 people in mandatory isolation. Five COVID-related patients are being treated at Auburn Community Hospital.

The health department has previously said that a majority of the new cases were individuals who weren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine until earlier this month. A chart released by the department showed that about one-quarter of the new cases were under age 20.

"A significant number of our recently diagnosed COVID cases are school-aged children," the health department wrote in its update. "We are encouraging those who can be vaccinated to do so in order to protect those in our community who may not be eligible."

Residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.