'Simply beautiful': Citizens plant trees in Auburn, Owasco

At age 23, Catherine Macholl has been planting trees in Auburn her entire life.

Macholl, who credited her interest in the city's environment to her mother, Joan, a former arborist, was out at Auburn's 2021 Community Tree Planting Day event at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Auburn Permaculture Park on Garrow Street. The town of Owasco held a similar event later in the day.

Catherine, Joan and Catherine's cousin Margaret McCarthy — who brought her own shovel — were among around 20 people at the event, which was coordinated by the group Grow Auburn's Trees! with the City of Auburn Department of Public Works.

Catherine said her family has always been interested in nature and that she, Joan and McCarthy were watering potted plants and hanging baskets in the downtown area during the summer.

"Because nature is important," she said. "Having the city's great and everything, but I think people need to get more in touch with nature and really care about Earth."

McCarthy said she already wakes up early in the morning and that Catherine told her to bring a shovel, a rake and to dress warm. The cousins said they feel it is important to care care of the planet.

"Get out into nature. If we don't have nature, we're not going to live," McCarthy said.

Auburn Superintendent of Public Works Mike Talbot, city Clerk Chuck Mason, city Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Giannettino and council candidate Ginny Kent were also at the event. Walt Aikman, of Grow Auburn's Trees!, gave people volunteer sheets. After a demonstration on how to put in a tree, volunteers headed out to different assigned planting spots in the city. All of the assigned spots had been already been dug, so volunteers just had to commit their trees to their respective locations. After everyone was finished, Aikman said, the volunteers were going to meet at the corner of James and Orchard streets, which have lost a lot of Ash trees. Aikman said emerald ash borers, insects which lay its eggs inside tree crevices, allowing larvae to feed on tree tissue, have been killing ash trees.

Sixty trees were set to be planted between Saturday and next Friday. Rich Seamans, an urban forester with the department of public works, gave the demonstration on how to property place a tree into the ground. He talked about the importance of planting depth and other factors.

After the demonstration, Seamans noted "we had lost a little over 1,300 ash trees" due to emerald ash borers and said such tree planting efforts help develop neighborhoods.

"We are lacking some canopy in areas, so we're definitely trying to push toward that," he said.

Later, Joan, Catherine and more quickly planted a tree on Chapman Avenue, with Joan's dog, Maple, also in tow. After the event, Aikman, who co-founded Grow Auburn's Trees! with Joan Macholl and Ellen Cotter, said he was happy about that morning's efforts.

"We had a modest number of volunteers and we had a lot of fun," Aikman said.

Aikman was also at the Town of Owasco Tree Planting Project, held later in the day. The undertaking by Owasco Town Hall was organized by the Owasco Tree Board. A tree board staff member, Aikman said it is important for communities to maintain their tree canopy.

"Trees are really important to our sense of well-being. They are something we can measurably demonstrate contribute to our property values, but also they absorb a lot of storm water runoff," he said. "And they are simply beautiful."

Owasco is developing a management plan "so that they will have a strategy for the next quarter century for their condition of their trees," Aikman added, saying that Auburn will begin its own process this winter.

Leah Weinberg, who also at the Auburn event earlier, and tree board member Mike Moore were planting a tree, and not far from them were brothers Jeremy and Nathan VeVone. They are both volunteer firefighters with the Owasco Fire Department, with Jeremy serving as chief. Nathan, a tree board member, noted that due to their firefighting experience, they have first-hand knowledge of how many trees have fallen in the town due to storm damage, disease, the emerald ash borer and other issues. Nathan said most of Owasco's elder trees have fallen around the last five years.

Nathan said trees are helpful with "anything from erosion issues to clean air to just the aesthetics of being in nature and making your homes look nice and your town look nice."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

