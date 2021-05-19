Sister Sledge bringing 'family' music to New York State Fair

The sisters behind the hit song "We Are Family" are set to bring their family to the New York State Fair.
The fair announced Wednesday that Sister Sledge will perform at the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival. The group of sisters now includes other members of the family, and the fair said that the group's "message of universal love" is rolling into its 50th year.
“They say good things come to those who wait. If that’s true, this will be a great show because as far as I can tell, this will be Sister Sledge’s first appearance at the Fair. We’re so glad to have them here and I hope everyone’s ready to dance,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.
With what is being called "The Reimagined 2021 Great New York State Fair," this summer's fair will be in an outdoor format designed to be as safe as possible. Based on current state guidance, buildings will not be open except for some bathrooms. To comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.
Previously announce acts include:
• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28 with time to be announced.
• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
• Halestorm, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 2 with time to be announced
Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free of charge and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can enjoy the concert. Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area.