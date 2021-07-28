Six children among 16 new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 16 new cases in two days. Six of the cases, according to the department, are children under age 10 who aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has been approved for children under age 18, but it's limited to children ages 12-17. It hasn't received clearance for use on children under age 12.

The remaining 10 cases include seven residents who are unvaccinated and three people who are vaccinated. The three "breakthrough" cases — a term used to describe positive cases among people who are vaccinated — are two people in their 60s and one in their 30s. They are experiencing mild illness, the department said.

No vaccine offers 100% protection from disease. The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness.

Case numbers have been surging in Cayuga County over the past two weeks. There are now 37 active cases in isolation — the most since late May. The increase has largely been driven by unvaccinated residents. Since July 16, there have been 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County — 32 were unvaccinated and 13 were vaccinated.