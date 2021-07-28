Six children among 16 new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 16 new cases in two days. Six of the cases, according to the department, are children under age 10 who aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has been approved for children under age 18, but it's limited to children ages 12-17. It hasn't received clearance for use on children under age 12.
The remaining 10 cases include seven residents who are unvaccinated and three people who are vaccinated. The three "breakthrough" cases — a term used to describe positive cases among people who are vaccinated — are two people in their 60s and one in their 30s. They are experiencing mild illness, the department said.
No vaccine offers 100% protection from disease. The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness.
Case numbers have been surging in Cayuga County over the past two weeks. There are now 37 active cases in isolation — the most since late May. The increase has largely been driven by unvaccinated residents. Since July 16, there have been 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County — 32 were unvaccinated and 13 were vaccinated.
Two COVID-related patients are at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths have been reported. The county's virus-related death toll stands at 90. There hasn't been a new death since early March.
Cayuga County is slowly making progress in vaccinating its residents. According to the state Department of Health, 60.3% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. At least one dose has been administered to a majority (51.3%) of the county's 77,145 residents. More than 48% of the county's population is fully vaccinated.
The county health department held a vaccination clinic at Scipio Center Fire House on Tuesday. Auburn Community Hospital held a vaccination clinic for employees and their families.
