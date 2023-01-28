Six killed in bus, truck crash in St. Lawrence County

Six passengers on a bus were killed and others seriously injured in a collision with a truck Saturday morning in St. Lawrence County.

New York State Police reported that the crash occurred at about 6 a.m. on Route 37 in the town of Louisville.

Police said the crash involved a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus. They said six people on the bus were killed, one was in critical condition and two were seriously injured.

They said victims were transported to Massena Memorial, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. St. Lawrence County Medical Examiner’s Officer responded to the scene as well.

State police said they were assisted by St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s department, and fire and rescue teams from Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena and Seaway Valley.

This investigation was ongoing Saturday night.