Six months of COVID-19 in Cayuga County, a timeline

It has been six months since the Cayuga County Health Department announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.
From March 18 to Sept. 18, the county reported 184 confirmed COVID-19 cases. While other parts of New York had more cases and deaths, the county still took its response to the pandemic seriously. A state of emergency was declared. Schools were closed. And, as ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, non-essential businesses shut down operations.
In this timeline, The Citizen recaps the events from the first COVID-19 case in the county to where we are now in the pandemic response.
March 18: Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, and Cayuga County Legislative Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman announce the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county. The individual was passing through the county when they began to have symptoms and sought medical care. They were tested for COVID-19 on March 14 and the result was sent to the Cayuga County Health Department on March 18. Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman alerted the public.
"We wish there wasn't illness in our community," Cuddy said at a March 18 press conference. "We always want people to have good health. That's what we do. We're about prevention. But we did anticipate this would occur. We are as prepared as any other community around us would be."
March 31: Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman express frustration with the availability of testing supplies and personal protective equipment. By the end of March, the county had four confirmed COVID-19 cases.
April 3: Within the first few days of April, the county doubled its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were two cases on April 2, followed by two more on April 3. The new cases included the first COVID-19 hospitalization involving a county resident.
April 8: The county reported its first COVID-19 death. A man in his 40s with underlying health conditions died after contracting the virus. At a press conference announcing the death, Cuddy told reporters, "The virus is throughout our county and has caused the death of one of our own."
April 9: One day after the first COVID-19 death in the county, the health department announced that 11 residents tested positive for the virus. It remains the highest single-day spike during the pandemic.
April 11: The health department partners with Auburn Community Hospital to open a respiratory care clinic. The goal was to shift patients away from physicians' offices if they had symptoms of respiratory illnesses.
April 30: Cayuga County had 48 new COVID-19 cases in April, the most in a single month during the pandemic.
May 8: The health department alerts the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Lowe's in Auburn. An employee at the store tested positive for the virus.
May 9: A drive-thru testing clinic opens as Cayuga County and central New York prepare to begin the phased reopening of businesses.
May 15: Select businesses in Cayuga County and central New York begin to reopen after receiving approval from Cuomo and his administration.
May 31: Cayuga County ends May with 42 new cases in a month and 94 confirmed cases since mid-March.
June 3: The county reports three new cases and surpasses 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
June 14: A 100-year-old woman is the second person to die of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.
June 24: The health department decides to scale back its updates. Instead of providing daily COVID-19 updates, it will release new information every Monday and Friday.
June 27: An employee at Finger Lakes Center for Living, a nursing home operated by Auburn Community Hospital, tests positive for COVID-19. At the time, it was the first known case of an employee or a resident testing positive for the virus at a local nursing home. Later it was revealed that an employee at another nursing home had tested positive for COVID-19.
July 5: A resident at Finger Lakes Center for Living tests positive for COVID-19, the first known case involving a nursing home resident in the county.
July 13: The health department reports that a man in his 60s died of COVID-19, the third coronavirus-related death in the county.
July 17: There is a "significant delay" in receiving COVID-19 testing results from laboratories across New York, according to the local health department.
July 23: The health department announces its last COVID-19 testing clinic "for the foreseeable future." With the start of school approaching, the department decided to focus on immunizations. The department noted that if there was a need to resume the drive-thru testing clinics, "we will do so."
July 27: The Citizen reports that an employee at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn, tests positive for COVID-19. The nursing home suspended visitation due to the positive case.
Aug. 3: An uptick in COVID-19 cases is linked to social gatherings, sporting events and travel, according to the health department. The department urges the public to not get complacent in preventing the spread of the virus.
Aug. 10: With six new cases, the county reports its highest single-day spike since May. Cuddy explained that the increase was likely due to a delay in some of the test results. They received all of the results in one day, which made it seem like there was an uptick in cases.
Aug. 14: The latest town-level data released by the health department shows 60% of the new cases live in two Cayuga County towns: Genoa and Fleming.
Aug. 24: Cayuga County has its most COVID-19 cases in a month since May. The county finished August with 35 new cases, topping the totals in June (28) and July (19).
On the same day, Cuomo announces that "low-risk" high school sports can be played in the fall, but not football.
Aug. 25: The Cayuga County Board of Health approves actions against three food service establishments for violating COVID-19 guidelines. Each of the businesses paid a $50 fine.
Sept. 4: After an outbreak at SUNY Oneonta, the health department offers additional COVID-19 screening for students and staff returning from the college. The college ended in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester due to the outbreak and urged students to move out of on-campus housing.
On the same day, the health department's update revealed that there were no new COVID-19 cases in the county that week. The six-day streak was the longest stretch without a COVID-19 case since mid-March.
New town-level data released by the county shows that every Cayuga County town has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case. Ledyard was the last town with residents who tested positive for the virus.
Sept. 15: An employee at Owasco Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19. The employee did not have contact with students. The Auburn Enlarged City School District worked with the health department to determine if the employee had contact with other staff members.
Sept. 16: For the second day in a row, a potential exposure is reported. This time, it was an Auburn Walmart employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The health department asks anyone who was at the store from 1 to 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.
Sept. 17: Another potential exposure is reported in Cayuga County. A resident who tested positive for COVID-19 attended worship services at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville.
