Six months of COVID-19 in Cayuga County, a timeline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been six months since the Cayuga County Health Department announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.

From March 18 to Sept. 18, the county reported 184 confirmed COVID-19 cases. While other parts of New York had more cases and deaths, the county still took its response to the pandemic seriously. A state of emergency was declared. Schools were closed. And, as ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, non-essential businesses shut down operations.

In this timeline, The Citizen recaps the events from the first COVID-19 case in the county to where we are now in the pandemic response.

March 18: Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, and Cayuga County Legislative Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman announce the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county. The individual was passing through the county when they began to have symptoms and sought medical care. They were tested for COVID-19 on March 14 and the result was sent to the Cayuga County Health Department on March 18. Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman alerted the public.