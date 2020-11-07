Six more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, including Port Byron student

In an update to its Friday report, the Cayuga County Health Department says there are six more confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a student in the Port Byron Central School District.
Three men, a woman, a teenager and a child tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing investigations are underway for the six cases, according to the health department.
The Port Byron school district confirmed the positive case in a post on its Facebook page. The district compared its period without a positive COVID-19 case to New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio's famed 56-game hitting streak.
"We didn't make it as long as Joe DiMaggio with 56 days, but our streak was still very impressive," the district wrote. It's the first COVID-19 case in the district.
The district credited its pod system for minimizing how many students were affected by the positive case. In the pod system, students remain in the same classroom during the school day.
After being notified of the positive test result, other students in the pod are quarantining and every parent received a call from the school principal and nurse, according to the district. A letter was also sent to every parent because it was the district's first COVID-19 case.
Because the quarantines are limited to the one pod, classes will resume on Monday.
"(Joe DiMaggio) had a hit the first game after his historic streak ended," the district added in its Facebook post. "We need to start a new one too. Masks, hand washing and social distancing. You know the drill."
With the six new cases, the total number of confirmed cases is up to 509 in Cayuga County. The county surpassed 500 cases on Friday. It also reported its sixth coronavirus-related death.
The health department also provided an update on a potential exposure announced on Friday. There was a potential exposure at Aurora Inn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Now, the department is saying that the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 did not have contact with the public.
"Individuals who had exposure have been identified and are being followed up with," the department added.
