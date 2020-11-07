Six more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, including Port Byron student

In an update to its Friday report, the Cayuga County Health Department says there are six more confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a student in the Port Byron Central School District.

Three men, a woman, a teenager and a child tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing investigations are underway for the six cases, according to the health department.

The Port Byron school district confirmed the positive case in a post on its Facebook page. The district compared its period without a positive COVID-19 case to New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio's famed 56-game hitting streak.

"We didn't make it as long as Joe DiMaggio with 56 days, but our streak was still very impressive," the district wrote. It's the first COVID-19 case in the district.

The district credited its pod system for minimizing how many students were affected by the positive case. In the pod system, students remain in the same classroom during the school day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After being notified of the positive test result, other students in the pod are quarantining and every parent received a call from the school principal and nurse, according to the district. A letter was also sent to every parent because it was the district's first COVID-19 case.