Six new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County; 25 new cases in two weeks

Cayuga County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 91 since mid-March.
A man and a woman in their 20s, both of whom live in Auburn, tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining four cases live in Cayuga County towns. They include a man and a woman in their 40s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.
Contact tracing is complete for the new cases, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. There are 67 people in mandatory quarantine after having direct contact with a positive case. Eighteen people are in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department said that the 91 confirmed cases are either essential workers, had contact with a positive case or individuals who had pre-admission testing. The number of confirmed cases has increased by 25 since Cayuga County and central New York began the first phase of the reopening process on May 15.
Two people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. One death, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions, has been reported in the county. So far, 72 people have recovered from the illness.
Sixty-six of the 91 cases in the county are in the towns. The health department hasn't released updated data, but Genoa and Scipio had the most cases among the towns. There are 24 Auburn residents and one out-of-state resident who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.
The number of cases is split between genders. There are slightly more cases among females (46) than males (45).
While there has been a growing number of cases among older age groups, nearly half of the confirmed cases are ages 20-39. Ten people under age 20 have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 12 cases in their 40s, 11 in their 50s, eight in their 60s and five in their 70s.
The county has received 3,499 test results — 91 positive, 3,408 negative — and is awaiting the results of 125 tests.
The health department will hold a drive-thru testing clinic for essential and phase one workers from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. The testing clinic, which is open to workers and their household members who are ages 2 and older, is by appointment only.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
