Six new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County; 25 new cases in two weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 91 since mid-March.

A man and a woman in their 20s, both of whom live in Auburn, tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining four cases live in Cayuga County towns. They include a man and a woman in their 40s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

Contact tracing is complete for the new cases, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. There are 67 people in mandatory quarantine after having direct contact with a positive case. Eighteen people are in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The health department said that the 91 confirmed cases are either essential workers, had contact with a positive case or individuals who had pre-admission testing. The number of confirmed cases has increased by 25 since Cayuga County and central New York began the first phase of the reopening process on May 15.

Two people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. One death, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions, has been reported in the county. So far, 72 people have recovered from the illness.