Six new COVID-19 cases, one more hospitalization in Cayuga County this week

The Cayuga County Health Department reported six newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus this week, with one additional resident in the hospital with COVID-19.
The department issued a situational update on Friday afternoon, its first since Monday. County health officials have stopped providing daily test result updates, citing lower case volumes.
In the new report, the health department broke down the week's new cases by date:
• Tuesday brought four new COVID-19 cases: a woman in her 60s who lives outside Auburn, a woman in her 30s who lives inside the city, a female adolescent living outside the city and male teen resident of the city.
• Wednesday saw one additional case, a woman in her 50s living outside Auburn.
• Thursday brought no newly confirmed cases.
• One new positive test result came in Friday, an Auburn woman in her 80s.
The health department said that contact tracing is completed for all of this week's new cases. As of Friday afternoon, there were 10 people in mandatory isolation because they have active COVID-19 cases, up from eight on Monday. There are another 39 county residents in mandatory quarantine, an increase of 10, because they've had contact with a person who has tested positive.
The health department said that there are currently two residents hospitalized with COVID-19, up from one on Monday. For the year to date, the county has reported 124 confirmed cases, 112 recoveries from those cases and two deaths related to the coronavirus.
