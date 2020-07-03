Six new COVID-19 cases, one more hospitalization in Cayuga County this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department reported six newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus this week, with one additional resident in the hospital with COVID-19.

The department issued a situational update on Friday afternoon, its first since Monday. County health officials have stopped providing daily test result updates, citing lower case volumes.

In the new report, the health department broke down the week's new cases by date:

• Tuesday brought four new COVID-19 cases: a woman in her 60s who lives outside Auburn, a woman in her 30s who lives inside the city, a female adolescent living outside the city and male teen resident of the city.

• Wednesday saw one additional case, a woman in her 50s living outside Auburn.

• Thursday brought no newly confirmed cases.

• One new positive test result came in Friday, an Auburn woman in her 80s.