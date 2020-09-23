 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six people displaced by Auburn house fire caused by cooking accident
alert top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Six people displaced by Auburn house fire caused by cooking accident

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn fire 9-20-202

The house at 62 Union St. was heavily damaged by a fire Sunday that displaced six people, the Auburn Fire Department said.

 Kelly Rocheleau

A cooking accident caused a fire that displaced six people in Auburn Sunday, the Auburn Fire Department said.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman said the call for a blaze at 62 Union St. came at 2:45 p.m. and was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

Three adults and three children were displaced due to the fire, but Sherman said he believes they found a place to stay. Assistant Fire Chief Michael Grady said the cause of the blaze was a cooking accident and the building is a total loss.

The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen and dining room, which received fire damage. Heat and smoke damage was sustained throughout the structure.

No one was injured. AMR Ambulance was also present at the incident.

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Scientists create what the Sun sounds like

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News