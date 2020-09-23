Six people displaced by Auburn house fire caused by cooking accident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A cooking accident caused a fire that displaced six people in Auburn Sunday, the Auburn Fire Department said.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman said the call for a blaze at 62 Union St. came at 2:45 p.m. and was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

Three adults and three children were displaced due to the fire, but Sherman said he believes they found a place to stay. Assistant Fire Chief Michael Grady said the cause of the blaze was a cooking accident and the building is a total loss.

The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen and dining room, which received fire damage. Heat and smoke damage was sustained throughout the structure.

No one was injured. AMR Ambulance was also present at the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0