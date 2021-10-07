Six residents displaced after fire damages building in Auburn

Neighbors watch as Auburn firefighters battle a blaze on Franklin Street Wednesday night.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Citizen staff
A fire in Auburn Wednesday night displace six residents from a mixed-use building on Franklin Street.
The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched just before 7 p.m. for a report of heavy smoke coming from the attic at 34 Franklin St.
A bottle and can redemption business has occupied a storefront in the building, which also has residential units, and the building had been evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.
The AFD reported on its Facebook page that some firefighters performed ventilation and a search of the building while others brought a hose line up to the third-floor attic. Another fire unit was used to supply water.
A second alarm was requested to cover the city during the emergency, the AFD said, and Fleming Fire Department #1 was also put on standby for an additional ladder truck.
The fire was quickly extinguished but extensive overhaul was required. Crews remained on the scene until about 10 p.m. assisting fire investigators, and the cause was determined to be electrical.
The Red Cross assisted six displaced residents.
The fire department said that it was assisted by TLC Ambulance, Auburn Police Department, City DPW, City Code Enforcement and NYSEG.
Auburn firefighters work to put out an attic fire at 34 Franklin St. on Wednesday night.
Kevin Rivoli
Gallery: Auburn firefighters battle a structure fire on Franklin Street
Auburn firefighter works at the end of the ladder breaking an attic window for ventilation while battling a house fire at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn firefighters battle a house fire at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn Fire Department's Assistant Chief Bill DiFabio works the fire scene at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn firefighter stands at the end of the ladder after breaking an attic window for ventilation while battling a house fire at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn firefighter Mike Dyneka, left, talks with Assistant Chief Bill DiFabio after battling the fire inside the house at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn firefighters change out their air packs while battling a house fire at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Auburn firefighters work the fire scene at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Neighbors watch as Auburn firefighters battle a house fire at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
