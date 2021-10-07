Six residents displaced after fire damages building in Auburn

A fire in Auburn Wednesday night displace six residents from a mixed-use building on Franklin Street.

The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched just before 7 p.m. for a report of heavy smoke coming from the attic at 34 Franklin St.

A bottle and can redemption business has occupied a storefront in the building, which also has residential units, and the building had been evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

The AFD reported on its Facebook page that some firefighters performed ventilation and a search of the building while others brought a hose line up to the third-floor attic. Another fire unit was used to supply water.

A second alarm was requested to cover the city during the emergency, the AFD said, and Fleming Fire Department #1 was also put on standby for an additional ladder truck.

The fire was quickly extinguished but extensive overhaul was required. Crews remained on the scene until about 10 p.m. assisting fire investigators, and the cause was determined to be electrical.

The Red Cross assisted six displaced residents.

The fire department said that it was assisted by TLC Ambulance, Auburn Police Department, City DPW, City Code Enforcement and NYSEG.

