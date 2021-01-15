Sixty-unit senior apartment complex proposed in Sennett

If you go

WHAT: Sennett Town Board public hearing on Seneca Meadows proposal

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21

WHERE: Videoconferenced via Zoom.com. Click "Join meeting" button and use meeting ID 897 1983 0626 and passcode 607070. People can also call into the meeting by dialing (929) 205-6099.

WHAT: Cayuga County Planning and Economic Development Department's General Municipal Law 239 l, m & n Review Committee

WHEN: 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21

WHERE: Virtual link at 8x8.vc/cayuga/greg.colucci with call-in number of (209) 844-4600, access code 93452645#