Skaneateles announces return of two longtime summer events

After mostly taking off 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Curbstone Festival and the Antique and Classic Boat Show will return to the village of Skaneateles this July.

The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 15 and 16, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets in Skaneateles. It will feature sales of men's, women's and children's clothing, jewelry, toys and more, as well as roaming magicians and balloon artists.

Organized by the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, the festival did not take place in the village in July last year, but a version was held at Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus in September.