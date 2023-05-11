The Skaneateles Community Center's aquatic center is closed until later this month as it undergoes a $900,000 renovation made possible by the support of two lifelong community members.

The Mary H. Soderberg Aquatic Center at the 97 State St. facility is receiving two new natatorium dehumidification units for better air quality and temperature control, state-of-the-art fabric ductwork to optimize chloramine removal, a new boiler and sand filtration system and utility control system updates, the community center said in a news release. Its 25-yard, eight-lane pool is also being resurfaced.

The center is scheduled to reopen around May 20.

Bill Marquardt, chairman of the Skaneateles Recreational Charitable Trust that owns and manages the community center, told The Citizen the renovation will "enhance the experience" of users.

"It's been a first-class facility for a long time, and this significant investment will keep it that way," he said.

The renovation is the result of support and investment from former center trustee Elsa Soderberg and current trustee Joanne Cross. The late Mary Soderberg was Elsa's mother-in-law.

Thanks to them, Marquardt said, the aquatic center will be cleaner and better-looking once the renovation is complete.

Along with the main pool, the center features a zero-entry leisure pool, a 10-person spa and a two-story waterslide and plunge pool, all of which are also being resurfaced.

The community center, which was managed by the Auburn YMCA-WEIU from 2010 until September of last year, also has two indoor ice skating rinks, a gymnasium, a fitness center, exercise and spin rooms, child care space and all-purpose rooms. Members of the community center come from not only Skaneateles, Marquardt said, but other parts of Onondaga and Cayuga counties.

"The pandemic drove home how important health and wellness is for all of us," he said. "This reinvestment in our facility is going to enable all local residents to have a better life."