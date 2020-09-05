Skaneateles businesses innovate, adapt during COVID-19 summer

"It's just people going outside of their comfort zone, is the other thing that''s innovating. They could have done this anytime but it's kind of awkward, it's kind of uncomfortable, you have to have time to think of how to do it," she said. "I think that once you do it, it's like, 'OK, that wasn't that bad,' but there's a lot of things that as a business owner you have keep up with, and I think a lot of times your social media can be the last thing on your list, so this gave people a chance to really upgrade, update and learn more about their media presence just in general."

Fenner said people have been fine about wearing masks in stores and businesses have been focusing on safety. She added that there are potential financial consequences for businesses if people don't wear masks,"because it just takes one person reporting it to New York state and you can get fined" and places can get shut down if there are enough complaints.

Overall, business has been better for local enterprises amid the pandemic and the resulting restrictions than one might expect, Fenner said.

"Because we were shut down for a long period of time and people weren't outside, now people want to be out, they want to be shopping and they want to shop local," she said. "I think this has really reiterated how important community is, especially when all you have in your circle is community when you're staying home for all these hours."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.