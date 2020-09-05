Skaneateles businesses innovate, adapt during COVID-19 summer

SKANEATELES — Aside from people wearing face masks and more outdoor dining than in the past, Labor Day weekend in Skaneateles during the COVID-19 pandemic didn't appear much different than other years.
Many of the lakeside village's trademark summer events — such as the Skaneateles Festival and the antique boat show — have been canceled due to the respiratory illness outbreak, and travel overall has been down in the United States. One wouldn't have been able to easily gauge that based on the densely parked cars on both sides of Genesee Street and groups bustling through crosswalks Saturday, though.
Downtown businesses had signs saying face masks were required. Some people outside did not appear to have masks on, but most people did. A dock on Skaneateles Lake drew activity and a wedding was held nearby. Business officials and managers said operations went well overall during the summer despite social distancing and other health and safety restrictions.
Robin Long, general manager of the Sherwood Inn, said the outbreak forced the business to make some changes. In between answering customers' questions and speaking with staff about reservations, Long said the business can't have full capacity inside but they started outdoor seating this year, which she said "has saved us this summer."
The Sherwood was closed inside but did some take-out from March to May. Sales were down, Long said, but she feels the restaurant has rebounded nicely.
"This weekend specifically is kind of the last hurrah for summer so everybody that hasn't been out is taking advantage of the fabulous three days we have coming up and we are making the most of it, we're excited."
Long said the pandemic prompted the business to make some changes such as launching online ordering, sales for which have been strong, she added. They were also forced to get creative in other ways too, such as mitigating the long distance from the kitchen to the far end of the west lawn outside and not bloat waiting times.
A separate drink station was added outside, she continued, and they have a front waiter and back waiter system, so a back waiter can take food from the kitchen to another staff member, reducing that time issue. They already had that system in place but it has become vital during the pandemic, since they discovered it is around 150 steps from the farthest table to the kitchen.
Bar business hasn't been strong, Long said — they had to remove a lot of barstools — but operations have been going well overall. There are plans to make changes to outdoor dining for next year, such as more mood lighting to the tables, and adding different tables and chairs to "complete the look a little bit, aesthetically, she said, since they will have more time to prepare for outdoor dining than they did previously.
"We are looking forward to revamping (outdoor dining) for next year," she said.
Outside the Sherwood, Mary and Gary Zeger sat on the bench before looking at more of what the village has to offer. They said they've been to Skaneateles several times, and the pandemic didn't impact their experience.
"Its just a great place to come and visit, there's so many things you can do," Gary said.
At the apparel store Skaneateles 300, employees Francesca Faiola and Alli Cirincione said they recently started doing a lot more online ordering, with strong sales, including sales from people outside New York. Faiola said she hasn't seen quite as many tourists as last year, but she feels sales have still been steady.
The pandemic prompted a shift in some of the merchandise in the store, Faiola said, with less clothes for going out because people have been staying in favor of more of a "cozy, warm, stay-at-home" theme.
"People have been doing a lot of working at home, so we've been getting a lot of clothes that you can wear at home and still look presentable and cute while homeschooling your kids if you have to because of the pandemic," she said.
Cirincione said limiting the amount of people in the store to 5-6 people was a challenge, but people have waited outside and have usually been patient.
"I think people didn't shop for months and everyone wants to go shopping and get out and come somewhere like this," she said.
Faiola added that a lot of people know the owner, Geraldean Lantier, and are willing to wait to get in because they trust her judgement in merchandise.
"They all know she has such a great eye for shopping, so they know when they come in they're going to love everything she has in here," Faiola said.
Hilary Fenner, the executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, said the summer went well for village businesses overall, though they a lost of big weekend events that normally bring people in. She added that she is not aware of any area businesses that have have had to close permanently during the pandemic.
While many businesses were closed and sales went down from March to June, Fenner said, it also sparked an opportunity innovate and explore new avenues. A number of businesses either start or update their websites. For example, she said, the boutique Nest 58 expanded to online sales and clothing store Roland's began posting more on social media. The store Imagine, which sells jewelry, contemporary ceramics and more, have held "live sales" through Facebook Live where people could see items and those who bought something during the sales snag discounts, Fenner said.
"It's just people going outside of their comfort zone, is the other thing that''s innovating. They could have done this anytime but it's kind of awkward, it's kind of uncomfortable, you have to have time to think of how to do it," she said. "I think that once you do it, it's like, 'OK, that wasn't that bad,' but there's a lot of things that as a business owner you have keep up with, and I think a lot of times your social media can be the last thing on your list, so this gave people a chance to really upgrade, update and learn more about their media presence just in general."
Fenner said people have been fine about wearing masks in stores and businesses have been focusing on safety. She added that there are potential financial consequences for businesses if people don't wear masks,"because it just takes one person reporting it to New York state and you can get fined" and places can get shut down if there are enough complaints.
Overall, business has been better for local enterprises amid the pandemic and the resulting restrictions than one might expect, Fenner said.
"Because we were shut down for a long period of time and people weren't outside, now people want to be out, they want to be shopping and they want to shop local," she said. "I think this has really reiterated how important community is, especially when all you have in your circle is community when you're staying home for all these hours."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.