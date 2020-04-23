Skaneateles dairy farm wins sustainability award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Skaneateles dairy farm was honored for its sustainability practices Thursday.

Twin Birch Dairy in Skaneateles was recognized with a U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award at the virtual spring meeting of the Dairy Sustainability Alliance, held by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

The farm was a winner in the Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability category for overall environmental stewardship in the Finger Lakes region. The sustainability awards honor dairy farms, businesses and partnerships that improve the well-being of people, animals and the planet, according to a news release.

Twin Birch owner Dirk Young has been a leader in farming practices that protect the surrounding environment, which in his case includes the Skaneateles and Owasco lake watersheds that supply drinking water to more than 400,000 people. Along with partners Todd Evans and Jeremy Brown, Young volunteered the farm for a water monitoring study by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, which found that the farm's practices are having a significant effect. The quality of water downstream from the farm was equal to, or better than, the water upstream.

"I have never been afraid of following the science and coming up with solutions," Young said in the news release.