Skaneateles distiller wins 'Moonshiners' reality show competition

The humble town of Skaneateles is now home to a master distiller.

Chris Uyehara, of Last Shot Distillery in Skaneateles, took the titular honors on the Nov. 24 episode of Discovery Channel reality show "Moonshiners: Master Distiller."

The episode pitted Uyehara against two other distillers with a "World War of Whiskey" theme. He prepared a Japanese-style whiskey, while the others prepared Scotch and Kentucky styles.

As the show's overall-clad hosts watched and provided feedback, Uyehara and his fellow competitors prepared their whiskeys like true moonshiners, using crude alcohol stills that scarcely resemble the commercial equipment they're used to. The episode shows Uyehara among that equipment at Last Shot, which he called "my playroom during the weekends." Uyehara, who co-owns the distillery with John and Kate Menapace, is also a culinary specialist at Syracuse University. The distillery got its name when Uyehara told his family, "This is my last shot before retirement," before it opened in 2015.

The whiskey Uyehara prepared on "Moonshiners" is similar to Last Shot's Four-Grain Whiskey. It consists of malted corn, red wheat, barley and triticale, a hybrid of wheat and rye.

The distiller said he was inspired to make Japanese whiskey by his grandmother Yoshi. She immigrated from Okinawa to Hawaii, where Uyehara was born, and distilled a pineapple moonshine to make ends meet. As he waited for the first drips to fall from his still, he placed a photo of his grandmother on top of it. He wanted to win to honor her, he said, and to retire and work at Last Shot full-time.

Uyehara got off to a promising start when the three hosts gave his whiskey first place in their initial tasting, despite being low in proof. That gave him first choice of still parts for the second round of distilling, after which one of the competitors was eliminated. Uyehara and his remaining competitor next prepared their whiskeys for rapid wood aging before the final tasting to determine the winner.

There, the hosts said Uyehara's whiskey was delicate but full in flavor, buttery on the palate and rich in fruit notes from the four grains — all as the distiller intended.

When he was announced as the winner, Uyehara exhaled noticeably. "Moonshiners" master distillers win a limited run of their whiskey from a major distillery, on top of the bragging rights of the title.

"That's a really nice badge to have on my shoulder," Uyehara said as the episode concluded.

"Grandma Yoshi would be really happy that I accomplished this," he continued. "I think she's dancing in heaven."

If you go WHAT: Last Shot Distillery WHEN: Open 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays WHERE: 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles INFO: Call (315) 554-8241 or visit lastshotdistillery.com or facebook.com/lastshotdistillery

