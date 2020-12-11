Skaneateles district grades returning to in-person learning under staggered schedule

The Skaneateles Central School District will return to in-person learning in a staggered schedule a week after going remote-only.
Other Cayuga County-area districts plan to continue in-person instruction through Christmas break.
Skaneateles closed its district buildings Dec. 4 due to an increase in cases of COVID-19. In-person classes were tentatively scheduled to resume Dec. 14. District Superintendent Eric Knuth explained the new plan in a letter to families Thursday. He said that on Wednesday, the district worked with the Onondaga County Department of Health to finish asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for the school community, including faculty, staff, students and administration.
More than 352 people registered for testing, but "in the end, five COVID-19+ individuals were identified," Knuth said.
According to data from that Dec. 10 test, there were 157 students and 31 staff and faculty members in quarantine. The data said 40 people tested positive between the four buildings. First through seventh grade students will resume in-person education Dec. 14.
Kindergartners will continue virtual education, with the students tentatively scheduled to return to in-person classes on Dec. 21.
"We apologize for the inconvenience we know this causes for our families and youngest learners," Knuth said.
Students in eighth through 12th grades will have the longest time before returning, with a tentative return date of Jan. 4, though that may change depending on secondary level infection rates, the letter said.
"Our ability to return to in-person instruction at Skaneateles Schools is entirely dependent on our actions over the coming weeks," Knuth said. "We implore everyone in our school community to isolate as much as possible over the holiday break to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community."
As of Friday afternoon, two of the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES have publicly announced plans to have all students learn remotely through December. The Port Byron Central School District and the Auburn Enlarged City School District will have remote-only instruction until Jan 4 and Jan. 20, respectively, with in-person classes tentatively scheduled to resume those days.
The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District will continue in-person classes through Christmas break, District Superintendent Jim Froio said in an email Friday. Despite that, Froio said in a news release on the district's website that the district learned Friday that a fifth-grade student tested positive for COVID-19, so the entire fifth-grade staff and 12 students were placed in quarantine. The entire fifth grade will be remote-only from Monday through holiday break.
"When we conduct contact tracing, we have to go back 48 hours from the date of the test or the onset of symptoms," Froio said in the news release. "That's why it is so important to keep your children home if anyone in the household is being tested for Covid. Taking a child out of school once you have a positive result is too late. We can avoid all of these large scale quarantines if we are proactive and keep our children home if they are ill or if someone in the household is being tested."
Elbridge Elementary students were remote-only Dec. 10-11 because of inadequate staffing, Froio said in a news release. Elementary students are expected to be back in school Dec. 14.
In a letter to Moravia Central School District families from Dec. 9, Superintendent John Birmingham said the entire eighth grade switched to online-only Thursday continuing until at least Dec. 18, due to a teacher testing positive. On Wednesday, school nurses performed 68 COVID-19 tests on staff. One person tested positive.
In an interview with The Citizen Friday, Birmingham said the district is set to continue in-school classes.
"The Moravia Central School District has heard from our community that we have to remain in person as long as we can, safely," he said. "We have been fortunate enough to have very few cases within the district, so we are going to remain in person through the break."
Birmingham praised staff and students for wearing face masks since the beginning of the school year. He said the district's cases are below the regional average, despite being in the same town as Cayuga Correctional Facility, which has recently experienced outbreaks.
In a recently released survey, the district asked parents if they would allow their children to be tested if Cayuga County were to be designated a yellow zone, which happens after a district reaches a certain amount of positives. In order for districts in counties in yellow zones to stay open for in-person learning, 20% of staff and students must be tested.
Birmingham said just under 70% of parents said they would allow their children to be tested under those circumstances, while over 93% of staff said they would be willing to be tested.
Southern Cayuga Central School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said in an email Friday the district is set to continue in-person learning, adding there has been limited interaction between students and adults and they have worn masks and social distanced.
He added the district began on-campus rapid testing of asymptomatic staff and students with parental consent over the past week. Sixty tests have been done and all have been negative.
Cato-Meridian Central School District Superintendent Terry Ward said in a letter to families, the district will have "virtual only drills" Dec. 21-23 in order to prepare for possible remote-only instruction.
Elementary school students will have in-person classes Dec. 21 and remote-only instruction on Dec. 22 when students will use a new virtual learning schedule. That schedule is on the district's website. On Dec. 23, students will be asked to follow the regular Wednesday virtual schedule.
Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School students will only have remote learning Dec. 21-22, under the virtual schedule. Those students will follow the regular Wednesday virtual schedule for Dec. 23.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
