Skaneateles district grades returning to in-person learning under staggered schedule

The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District will continue in-person classes through Christmas break, District Superintendent Jim Froio said in an email Friday. Despite that, Froio said in a news release on the district's website that the district learned Friday that a fifth-grade student tested positive for COVID-19, so the entire fifth-grade staff and 12 students were placed in quarantine. The entire fifth grade will be remote-only from Monday through holiday break.

"When we conduct contact tracing, we have to go back 48 hours from the date of the test or the onset of symptoms," Froio said in the news release. "That's why it is so important to keep your children home if anyone in the household is being tested for Covid. Taking a child out of school once you have a positive result is too late. We can avoid all of these large scale quarantines if we are proactive and keep our children home if they are ill or if someone in the household is being tested."