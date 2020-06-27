Skaneateles Festival announces 2020 season will be virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 season of the Skaneateles Festival will go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which celebrated its 40th season last year, brings world-class chamber musicians and more to the lakeside village every August for weeks of performances at First Presbyterian Church, Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards, and other venues.

But the pandemic will make those concerts impossible to hold in person, festival Executive Director Susan Mark and board President Douglas Whitehouse said in a news release Friday.

"It is clear that the performing arts must change and evolve in 2020. For us this means 're-imagining' the Skaneateles Festival while keeping it as entertaining and educational as ever," they said.

Therefore the festival will partner with WCNY and Classic FM to livestream four concerts in August. They will be free and open to the public. The festival will also present virtual versions of KidsFest and its SkanFest U classes.