SKANEATELES — The Field Days may be the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department's annual Labor Day weekend event, but multiple nearby departments also get involved by taking part in the event's signature Grand Parade.
Families staked out their places with folding chairs and blankets on the grassy areas along Jordan Street on Sunday and waited for the parade. It was set to begin on the second afternoon of the Skaneateles Field Days, a fundraiser benefiting the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department. Floats in the parade came into view around 2:30 p.m., about half-an-hour after the scheduled start time.
The Marcellus, Owasco, Sennett and Elbridge fire departments, among others, drove their trucks past spectating children, who were eagerly waiting for candy to be tossed their way. The Skaneateles High School boys hockey team members rode in their own float in recognition of the state championship the team won in March. Drumming team Downbeat Percussion, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom and the Syracuse Kiltie Pipe Band also marched.
Where the parade ended at the Austin Park Pavilion, the rest of the festivities began — including food vendors, rides and BBQ chicken dinners. The event's commissioner said he and the department aim to try new things with Field Days each year, like the addition of live music in the evenings this year.
"Because field days have come and gone in most communities, we've just been trying to keep ours growing and changing and keep it interesting and fun for people," said Marty Lynn, commissioner of the weekend event and president of the fire department. He's been in charge of Field Days for the past five years.
A Kids Fun Run was introduced last year, a race that was held for the second time on Saturday. Lynn said the Field Day's biggest draw on Sunday was going to be a live performance by Martin Sexton at 8 p.m. in the enclosed arena on park grounds. The band Mere Mortals filled up the same venue the night before, Lynn said.
In that same arena, members of the Syracuse Kiltie Pipe Band regrouped at a picnic bench after marching in the parade. The group first started performing in the Skaneateles Field Days parade last year. Steve McLaughlin, the band's leader and a member of the Syracuse Fire Department, said that Irish and Scottish immigrants had close ties to public safety departments.
"The only jobs they could find were the ones that were kind of dangerous and dirty and didn't pay very much — so police departments and fire departments. A ton of Irish people were doing those jobs," McLaughlin said. "So they sort of brought the music with them."
Gabbie Higbee, of Saratoga, came to Field Days on Sunday with her husband, in-laws and 4-year-old son. "Field Days is a great community event. We have a lot of friends and family that come do it too," she said.
Higbee's husband grew up in Skaneateles, so she said they've been going for the past seven years.
Lynn said getting sponsorship from Beak and Skiff Orchards and that company's 1911 hard cider brand have allowed for improvements. The community has also stepped up to give its support, he said.
"I grew up here. I went to this when I was little, so I'm kind of making sure it stays relevant and exciting and fun for all the kids and families. I like seeing the thrill," he said.