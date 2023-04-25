A Skaneateles firefighter was injured in a town of Niles fire that destroyed a house and required response from multiple departments in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

The blaze at 4754 State Route 41A was called in around 8 p.m. as a chimney fire but soon spread to the rest of the 2,700-square-foot residence. At one point, firefighters had to evacuate the structure when the roof collapsed.

Officials at the scene said two people at the house got out safely. Skaneateles firefighter Ariel Mead was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

In a Facebook post by Cayuga Seneca Fire Wire on Tuesday wishing her a speedy recovery, Mead replied to almost all of more than 100 supportive comments with a heart emoji. In one exchange, she noted "I'll be okay."

Gallery: Multiple departments battle a house fire in the town of Niles