Fesko Farms, a dairy in the town of Spafford and nearby Skaneateles Lake, is one of 25 farms across the state receiving a share of $18.6 million in funding to protect farmland from non-agricultural development.
The funding comes from the state's Farmland Protection Implementation Grant program, which provides dairy farms, facing prolonged low milk prices, funding to diversify their operations or transition it to the next generation, ensuring the land continues to be used for agriculture, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said in a release Monday.
According to the release, the program helps ease the threat of viable farm land being used for nonfarm development, which helps protect the long-term viability and sustainability of the state's agricultural industry.
"Agriculture is a critical component of our upstate economy and our farms improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said in the release. "They provide fresh and nutritious food and beverages to our communities and are home to some of New York's most scenic landscapes. This program will help ensure our farms continue their successful operations for future generations."
Fesko Farms will receive one grant of $339,281 to protect 164 acres, and another worth $637,219 to protect 299 acres, according to the release.