The Skaneateles Library expects to secure a new location next year while retaining its current historic building for a different community use.
At a meeting earlier this month, the Skaneateles Library Board of Trustees unanimously approved relocating the library, a decision that comes more than two years after the board decided to halt plans to build a new facility at the former Stella Maris retreat property on Genesee Street. That project encountered community resistance and litigation threats.
In a press release announcing the board's Dec. 10 vote, the library said "more than three years of extensive and exhaustive research coupled with community input" resulted in the conclusion that a new space is needed to serve residents. Some community residents have been advocating for an expansion of the library's current site at 49 E. Genesee St., but the board decided that's not a feasible option.
The library has been working to identify potential sites for a new location for several years, and expects to secure a site in 2020, according to the press release. The library did not disclose what sites it is considering.
You have free articles remaining.
While it plans a move, the board has also decided to hold onto its current property, an historic building that also houses the John D. Barrow Art Gallery, with plans to repurpose it for an unspecified "community benefit."
“This ... vote in favor of relocating the library is the decision that needed to be made in order to move forward with any type of expansion and improvement to accessibility and services. It is an honor to work with such a dedicated and professional board, who execute their fiduciary responsibilities with the community’s best interest at heart,” said Dave Hempson, president of the board of trustees, in the press release. “The need for more space and services was recognizedas far back to the 1950’s if not before.”
The library said it will continue to seek community input as it moves forward with both the relocation and the effort to repurpose its existing building. Suggestions can be sent to feedback@skanlibrary.org.