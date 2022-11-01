Skaneateles Library closes on purchase of land for new site

The future home of the Skaneateles Library is official, as the library association and the town of Skaneateles closed on the sale of 75 Fennell St. on Monday.

The association purchased the 2.14-acre property for $413,000, its full 2020 market value according to Onondaga County property records. On the property now are garages the town used for storage.

In a news release, library board of trustees President Susanne Guske called the purchase "another major milestone in our timeline."

“The purchase of the 2.14-acre lot allows for the building of a right-sized library for our community that can be easily accessed by anyone — from the outside as well as on the inside — with flexible spaces, and plenty of parking,” she said. "Some 72% of the (9,000) school district residents live outside the village — making the availability of parking and easy access from all directions imperative."

Town Supervisor Janet Aaron said the town fully supports the new library project. In addition to allowing the library to better meet the needs of the community, the sale will help improve the Fennell Street area. Development of the land, which lies between Ace Hardware and the Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Service, will help implement the town's comprehensive plan for the area.

Guske said the new library will "have good things happening in every nook and cranny," with drive-up book drops, outdoor programming and reading spaces. There's potential for a nature walk to the creek, she added, as well as connections to nearby residential areas. Former library board President Dave Hempson said the new building will be "environmentally and economically sustainable."

Hempson, who led the board through the process of building a new library after it decided to do so in 2019, called it "an investment to meet our community needs."

The current Skaneateles Library at 49 E. Genesee St. will remain in use by the John D. Barrow Art Gallery, the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce and other nonprofits. The 1890 building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, will also have second-floor meeting space with elevator access and year-round used book sales. The association called the building's preservation a "win-win."

“We are excited because now our current building can be preserved and celebrated for all it is, while the function and the spirit of the library can evolve and grow," library Director Nickie Marquis said.

The new library will be built in the next several years, the association said, with timing based on the speed of fundraising. The association expects the first concept designs to be available in the spring.

For more information, call the library at (315) 685-5135 or visit skanlibrary.org.

