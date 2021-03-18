Skaneateles man charged with hitting storefront display with truck

A Skaneateles man was charged with striking a storefront display with a truck, and police are continuing to investigate other acts of vandalism and theft in the village from last weekend.

Skaneateles Police Department Chief Scott Heggelke said that a witness saw a truck hit the ornate Christmas display in front of the Skaneateles Artisans gallery at 3 Fennell St. on Sunday and that shortly afterward an officer found and stopped a truck driven by Matthew McNeil, 19. Heggelke said the truck had paint markings on it, and signs and pink flamingos from yard displays were found in the back.

McNeil was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, but that charge could be raised, Heggelke said, depending on the damage estimate for the store display. Heggelke said the department has reason to believe another person was with McNeil at the time of the vandalism, and the police would like to locate that individual.

Other vandalism incidents took place in the village that day. A small boat in front of The Creamery at the Skaneateles Historical Society was stolen and later found in the creek under the West Elizabeth Street Bridge, and a tree was pulled down along Orchard Road and moved into the street. Heggelke said it was evident the tree was pulled down by a truck. Heggelke also said a couple of mailboxes were damaged in Skaneateles.